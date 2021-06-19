HARBOR CITY (CBSLA) – It took the Los Angeles Fire Department approximately four hours to contain and fully extinguish a four acre fire that occurred around 9:30 p.m. in the 26000 block of South Vermont Avenue in a difficult to access section of Ken Malloy Harbor Regional Park.
The blaze, which is near Machado Lake, came in a quartet of stubborn fires that consumed vegetation and debris in the remote area.
Around 30 ground-based firefighters managed to knock the fire down. No injuries or damage to structures were reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.