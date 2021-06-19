ANZA (CBSLA) – Firefighters were battling a brush fire using retardant drops with aircrafts Saturday afternoon.
The Bautista Fire broke out around 1:30 p.m. in at Highway 371 and Bautista Road in Anza. CAL FIRE was on scene battling the blaze. Thick smoke could be seen in Riverside County.READ MORE: LA County Reports 255 New Cases Of COVID-19, 9 More Deaths
As of 3 p.m. the fire was about 8 acres in medium brush, firefighters said.
Hwy 371 is closed in the area of the fire, firefighters said.
Copter 305 air attack 500, and tankers 137 & 72 were assigned to help fight the fire.
#BautistaFire [UPDATE] The fire is approximately 7-8 acres burning in medium brush. pic.twitter.com/MUjCteysu1
— CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department (@CALFIRERRU) June 19, 2021READ MORE: Coroner IDs Woman Found Dead Near Freeway In South Los Angeles
There have not been any reports of structures threatened or injuries.
The cause of the fire has not yet been released.
MORE NEWS: Woman Shot Dead, Two Others Wounded In South L.A. Drive-By
#BautistaFire [UPDATE] Hwy371 is closed in the area of the fire. Follow CHP for updates on road conditions.
— CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department (@CALFIRERRU) June 19, 2021
(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)