By CBSLA Staff
ANZA (CBSLA) – Firefighters were battling a brush fire using retardant drops with aircrafts Saturday afternoon.

The Bautista Fire broke out around 1:30 p.m. in at Highway 371 and Bautista Road in Anza. CAL FIRE was on scene battling the blaze. Thick smoke could be seen in Riverside County.

As of 3 p.m. the fire was about 8 acres in medium brush, firefighters said.

Hwy 371 is closed in the area of the fire, firefighters said.

Copter 305 air attack 500, and tankers 137 & 72 were assigned to help fight the fire.

There have not been any reports of structures threatened or injuries.

The cause of the fire has not yet been released.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.) 