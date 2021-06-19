LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Officials Saturday released the name of a woman found dead near the Harbor (110) Freeway in South Los Angeles.
The woman was identified as Veronica Strawbridge Magneson of Arcata, according to the Los Angeles County coroner's office.
Los Angeles Police Department officers found Magneson dead just before 6 a.m. Friday near the 110 Freeway and West 118th Place while responding to the area for a death investigation, said the department's, Officer William Cooper.
Police did not comment on how or when she was killed.
