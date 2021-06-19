POMONA (CBSLA) – A 27-year-old Chino man, Matthew Paul Gonzalez, was taken into custody Saturday after stealing a big rig truck, leading police on a pursuit and crashing into a utility pole, several parked vehicles, a cinderblock wall and, ultimately, a home.
Pomona Police received a call about the big rig, stolen from a tire shop in Montclair, at approximately 12:19 p.m. from the owner of the vehicle who was following Gonzalez through the city of Pomona.
Police located the stolen semi in the area of Reservoir Street and Philadelphia Street. However, Gonzalez failed to yield stop for officers and continued driving east on Philadelphia Street.
Around Pipeline Avenue, the suspect lost control of the vehicle and struck a utility pole, some parked cars, a cinder block wall and finally collided with a home.
Gonzalez was taken was taken into custody, cleared at a local hospital and booked into the Pomona City Jail on charges of grand theft auto.
Several homes in the area were left without power as a result of the incident. No one was home at the residence the semi-truck ran into, but it the home did sustain serious structural damage and was assessed by the Chino Valley Fire Department. The owners of the home are being offered assistance through the American Red Cross.
The auto theft is being investigated by Montclair Police Department, while the traffic collision is being investigated by California Highway Patrol. Anyone with information regarding the incident can call the Pomona Police Department at 909-620-2085. Anonymous tips can also be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.