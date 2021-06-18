LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – No more cardboard cutouts. Staples Center will be completely full for the first time in 15 months when the Los Angeles Clippers host the Utah Jazz Friday night in Game 6 of their playoff series.
The stakes could not be higher. If the Clippers win, they will advance to their first Western Conference finals in the franchise’s 51-year history.
This comes after California reopened Tuesday, lifting its stay-at-home order, scrapping social distancing guidelines and removing nearly all mask requirements for fully vaccinated individuals.
The team announced that all fans will have to either self-attest to being fully vaccinated or provide a negative COVID-19 test that was taken within 72 hours of the game. Self-attesting means they do not have to provide proof.
Those sitting courtside, however, will have to provide proof of vaccination, as well as a negative COVID-19 test.
Per NBA guidelines, all fans will have to wear masks unless eating or drinking. For the first time since Staples reopened to crowds, fans will be allowed to consume food and drinks in their seats.
Despite losing star Kawhi Leonard to a knee injury after Game 4, the Clippers were able to take Game 5 on the road in Salt Lake City thanks to gutsy performances from Paul George and Reggie Jackson. They will be without Leonard again Friday.
If the Clippers lose Friday, they will have to return to Salt Lake City for a decisive Game 7 on Sunday.