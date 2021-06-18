LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – On Thursday, President Joe Biden signed a law making June 19th an official federal holiday commemorating emancipation.
Here is a list of some of the Juneteenth events taking place across the Southland this weekend:
- Leimert Park Rising: Will include live music, storytelling and art at Leimert Park, located at 4343 Leimert Blvd. 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday.
- Pacific Park on the Santa Monica Pier: The Pacific Park’s Ferris Wheel will honor Juneteenth with a colorful light program beginning at around 8 p.m. Saturday.
- Laugh Factory Hollywood Juneteenth Block Party: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday outside the Laugh Factory. There will be comedians, live music, food, a DJ and other special guests.
- Juneteenth Freedom March and Block Party and Charles White Park in Altadena: June 19th at 4:30 p.m. It will feature liberation speakers, live music, soul food, dancing and poetry.
- Juneteenth Celebration of Freedom and Unity: Martin Luther King Jr. Recreational center in Long Beach. Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. An educational event about the history of Juneteenth with gospel music and an art display.
- FRNDS Day Party Experience – Juneteenth: Indoor & outdoor experience with food vendors, live activations, games, pop-up celebrity performances & more. 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday at The Academy at 6021 Hollywood Blvd.
- Pomona Valley Juneteenth Jazz & Arts Festival: Ganesha Park. Showcasing entertainers and vendors, live gospel, R&B and jazz performances. 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
- L.A. County Supervisor Holly Mitchell Juneteenth Celebration and Resource Fair: Earvin “Magic” Johnson Park from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday. 905 El Segundo Blvd.
- Juneteenth Health & Wellness Festival: Hosted by the Brotherhood Crusade and 24 Hour Fitness. 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday at the Crete Academy at 6103 Crenshaw Blvd.
- AMC Black Picture Showcase Celebrating Juneteenth: Featuring a range of Black-led films returning to theatres in honor of Juneteenth. June 18 through June 24.
- Lake Elsinore Juneteenth Celebration: Unity In The Community: Diamond Stadium from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Friday. There will be activities for all including live music, spoken word, dance, food, local small businesses, vendors, and community organizations.