LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The LA Galaxy will take on the Seattle Sounders this Saturday in front of a full capacity crowd at Dignity Health Sports Park for the first time in over 15 months.
All guests are strongly recommended to be fully vaccinated or tested for COVID-19 within three days before attending this event except for children under the age of 2.READ MORE: Hundreds Of Dolphins Stampede Alongside Newport Beach Tour Boat
For fans that are not fully vaccinated, the venue strongly recommends wearing a face-covering in accordance with current guidelines.
Galaxy Express, which offers fans free non-stop shuttles to and from Dignity Health Sports Park, will return on June 19 with free parking at Del Amo Station or Harbor Gateway Transit Center.
The shuttle will begin at 4:00 PM on Saturday, operating approximately every 10 minutes and running through the match’s 15th minute.READ MORE: Marcus Eriz, Wynne Lee Plead Not Guilty In Road Rage Shooting Death Of 6-Year-Old Aiden Leos
Parking is free at the two Galaxy Express pickup/drop-off locations:
- Harbor Gateway Transit Center – 731 W. 182nd St. Gardena, CA 90248
- Del Amo Station – 20220 Santa Fe Ave. Rancho Dominguez, CA 90220
Dignity Health Sports Park has provided reverse ATMs to convert cash to prepaid cards, to limit the number of cash transactions.
Reverse ATMs are located in Legends Plaza outside of the stadium and on the East and West Concourses inside the stadium.MORE NEWS: GoFundMe Set Up For Tomas Mejia, Janitor Fatally Stabbed At Park La Brea Apartments
Single-game tickets for the June 19 match and all Galaxy MLS matches at Dignity Health Sports Park are available here.