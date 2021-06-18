GLENDALE (CBSLA) — A fawn that somehow became stuck in the gate of a Glendale home got a helping hand from a police officer, whose body cam captured the rescue on video.
Police officers were called out to a home at about 2 p.m. on June 13, where a fawn’s hind leg somehow became stuck in the bars of a cinderblock fence.READ MORE: Marcus Eriz, Wynne Lee Plead Not Guilty In Road Rage Shooting Death Of 6-Year-Old Aiden Leos
The panicked fawn bleated helplessly and repeatedly tried to jump away from the fence as the officer approached and tried to calm it.READ MORE: Digital Version Of COVID Vaccine Card Now Available To All Californians
The officer, who wore gloves, took hold of the fawn’s neck and slowly nudged its head back between the bars. The stunned, but now free fawn sat for a moment, which gave the officer a chance to rub its head, then the young deer scrambled away and back to its mother.MORE NEWS: Flex Alert In Place Friday Night As Heat Wave Roils SoCal
The area where the fawn became trapped was not identified, but several neighborhoods in Glendale back up to undeveloped hillsides where wildlife sightings are common.