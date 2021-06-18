LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Former Manson Family follower Bruce Davis is staying behind bars.
On Friday, Gov. Gavin Newsom rejected parole for the one-time Manson follower who was convicted of two killings in 1969.READ MORE: Registered Sex Offender Moises Munoz Arrested On Suspicion Of Taking Photos Of Girl, Mother In Fontana Store
A state parole board panel had recommended the 78-year-old inmate be released however, the governor found that Davis “currently poses an unreasonable danger to society if released from prison at this time.”READ MORE: Koretz, Buscaino Introduce City Council Motion To Prepare For Possible Withdrawal From LA Homeless Services Authority
Davis was convicted in 1972 of first-degree murder and conspiracy for the July 25, 1969, stabbing death of musician Gary Hinman in his Topanga Canyon home and the killing of Donald “Shorty” Shea, who was last seen alive on Aug. 27, 1969.
Charles Manson, who died in 2017, was repeatedly denied parole, as were most of his co-defendants.MORE NEWS: San Jacinto Councilman Joel Lopez, Edward Padilla Jr. Charged With Operating Illegal Marijuana Dispensary
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)