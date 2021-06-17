LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – United Teachers Los Angeles overwhelmingly voted Thursday in favor of an agreement with the Los Angeles Unified School District on safety protocols related to the physical return of students and teachers in the 2021-2022 school year.
The agreement will keep in place many of the COVID-19 protocols that, according to a UTLA press release, have kept students, teachers and their families safe during the pandemic.READ MORE: GoFundMe Set Up For Tomas Mejia, Security Guard Fatally Stabbed At Park La Brea Apartments
Measures like COVID-19 testing, screening, ventilation, disinfecting and cleaning school facilities, as well as a COVID-19 compliance task force at every school, will remain in place.READ MORE: Suspected Car Thief In Custody After Pursuit Ends In North Hollywood
According to UTLA, LA Unified has the lowest number of COVID infections among the nation’s largest school districts due, in large part, to the safety measures that parents, teachers and community members demanded.MORE NEWS: 1 Killed, 1 In Critical Condition After Shooting Near Eagle Rock Dispensary; Suspect In Custody
“With the approval of this agreement, schools across Los Angeles will have critical COVID safety protocols in place when we welcome students back to the joys of full-time in-person learning,” UTLA President Cecily Myart-Cruz said.