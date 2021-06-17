NORTH HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — Authorities Thursday arrested a suspected car thief after a dangerous pursuit ended in a North Hollywood neighborhood.
Sky9 was overhead as the driver of the suspected stolen vehicle sped down surface streets through the San Fernando Valley. The driver ran a number of red lights, swerved onto the wrong side of the road several times and narrowly avoided at least two collisions.
The pursuit came to an end at Peach Grove and Camarillo streets when the driver rolled into a parked car and fled from the scene on foot.
The suspected driver was arrested shortly before 10:30 p.m.