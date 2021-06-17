LUCERNE VALLEY (CBSLA) — A memorial service was held Thursday for one of four girls involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash in Lucerne Valley.
Friends and family members gathered to remember 13-year-old Sandra Mizer, who was one of the three girls killed in the June 5 crash.
According to authorities, Mizer, 11-year-old Willow Sanchez, 12-year-old Daytona Bronas, and 14-year-old Natalie Coe were struck from behind by a driver in a white 2002 Chevrolet Silverado on Camp Rock Road, just north of Rabbit Springs Road, at about 10:19 p.m.
Mizer, Bronas and Sanchez, who was in a wheelchair, were pronounced dead at the scene.
Coe, who was also in a wheelchair, suffered major injuries and was airlifted to Loma Linda University Medical Center in critical condition.
The driver and passenger fled the scene and have not been arrested.
Mizer’s friends and family are expected to release balloons in her honor at Pioneer Park at 7 p.m.