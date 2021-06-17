SANTA CLARITA (CBSLA) — Princess Cruises announced Thursday it intends to return to service this fall with trips departing from Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Fort Lauderdale.
From Sept. 25 and Nov. 28, eight Princess Medallion-class ships will travel to the Caribbean, Panama Canal, Mexico, Hawaii and California coast, according to the Santa Clarita-based cruise line.
“As we continue our return to service, it is a thrill for us to be able to bring more cruise vacation options to our travel-starved guests,” Princess Cruises President Jan Swartz said. “We appreciate the support of government and port officials who we worked closely with to make these travel opportunities available in a thoughtful and safe way for our guests.”
Guests will be required to show proof of vaccination at least 14 days prior to boarding. Crew vaccinations will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
Among the cruises that will return to operation are:
- Majestic Princess and Grand Princess departing from Los Angeles up the California coast and to Mexico: three-, five- and seven-day cruises, and the Hawaiian Islands on 15-day cruises;
- Ruby Princess: departing from San Francisco, seven-day California Coast cruises, 15-day cruises exploring four Hawaiian islands and 10-day Mexico cruises;
- Enchanted Princess: two new cruises departing from Fort Lauderdale, including 10-day cruises to the Southern and Eastern Caribbean;
- Sky Princess, Regal Princess and Caribbean Princess: departing from Fort Lauderdale, an island hopper through the Caribbean with three-, five-, seven- and 14-day cruises in the Eastern and Western Caribbean, allowing guests to explore Mayan ruins, unspoiled coral reefs and underwater caves; and
- Crown Princess: departing from Fort Lauderdale to Panama Canal, a series of 10-day cruises.
Guests will be able to cancel for any reason up to 30 days before departure.
