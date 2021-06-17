LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – One man was killed and two other men wounded in a shooting in the Pico-Union area late Wednesday night.
The shooting occurred sometime before 10:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of West 17th Street.READ MORE: Tory Carlon, Firefighter Killed In Agua Dulce Fire Station Shooting, To Be Remember In Memorial Service At The Forum
According to Los Angeles police, officers arrived on scene to find three men, all between 30 and 30 years of age, with gunshot wounds.READ MORE: Cal/OSHA To Make Highly-Anticipated Decision On Workplace Masks Thursday
One man died, police said. He was not identified.
Two others were taken to local hospitals. Both were stable at last report.MORE NEWS: Cal ISO Issues Flex Alert For Thursday Due To Heat Wave
The circumstances of the shooting was not confirmed. There was no word on a motive and no suspect information. No arrests have been made.