LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Public Library will reopen 20 additional branches on Monday, June 21.
On May 3, the public library system began reopening the downtown flagship location and 37 out of 73 branches with limited in-person services.
While 70 of the branches will be open as of Monday, the remaining three branches will remain closed for maintenance.
During the reopening phase, people will be able to quickly browse, access computers, pick up items on hold and mobile printing orders and check out materials inside the libraries.
The libraries will continue to offer their “Library to Go” program that allows customers to safely pick up and drop off materials curbside to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19.
More information about the reopenings is available at lapl.org/reopening.
