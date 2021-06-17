LANCASTER (CBSLA) – The Los Angeles County Fire Department tweeted that it has stopped forward progress in the 349-acre King Fire, and that crews will remain on the scene to manage hotspots and strengthen containment lines. No injuries have been reported.
is on the scene of a 150-acre brusher near FS130, 90th Street W/W Avenue K in Lancaster.READ MORE: Memorial Service Held For Sandra Mizer, 13-Year-Old Killed In Lucerne Valley Hit-And-Run
Mandatory evacuation orders have been given “for residents living within the boundaries defined by West Avenue I to West Avenue J and 70th Street West 80th Street West,” according to a tweet by LA County Fire.
Road closures are in place along West Avenue I and West Avenue J between 70th Street West and 90th Street West.
The two-alarm, so called King Fire, was reported around 3:15 p.m. near 90th Street W/W Avenue K in Lancaster. Approximately 200 firefighters battled the blaze from both the ground and air.READ MORE: Ontario Attorney Sagi Schwartzberg Facing Federal Child Porn Charge
According to LA County Fire, the brusher was in an an area with scattered structures that were threatened.
MORE NEWS: Cal ISO Issues Flex Alert For Thursday Due To Heat Wave
*UPDATE* Forward progress has been stopped at approximately 349 acres. No structures damaged. No injuries reported. Crews will remain on-scene handling hotspots and strengthening containment lines. #KingFire
— L.A. County Fire Department (@LACoFDPIO) June 17, 2021
This is a developing story. Check back for details.