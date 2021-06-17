CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
CORONA (CBSLA) — Turns out chickens CAN fly — when El Pollo Loco tests out drone delivery in Corona next week.

(credit: El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc)

El Pollo Loco has partnered with drone operator Flytrex to test its drone delivery service next Friday at one of its restaurants in Corona. The first-of-its-kind service is being prepped to expand to at least 10 more Southern California locations this summer.

The service, dubbed Air Loco, will carry the fire-grilled chicken and L.A. Mex food in its new Thermo-to-Go packaging. El Pollo Loco says after delivery sales jumped 250% in 2020, they saw a need delivery orders faster with a drone.

El Pollo Loco customers will be able to take advantage of free delivery – drone or otherwise — on online or app orders of $20 or more starting on June 24 for a limited time.