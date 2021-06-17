CORONA (CBSLA) — Turns out chickens CAN fly — when El Pollo Loco tests out drone delivery in Corona next week.
El Pollo Loco has partnered with drone operator Flytrex to test its drone delivery service next Friday at one of its restaurants in Corona. The first-of-its-kind service is being prepped to expand to at least 10 more Southern California locations this summer.
The service, dubbed Air Loco, will carry the fire-grilled chicken and L.A. Mex food in its new Thermo-to-Go packaging. El Pollo Loco says after delivery sales jumped 250% in 2020, they saw a need delivery orders faster with a drone.
El Pollo Loco customers will be able to take advantage of free delivery – drone or otherwise — on online or app orders of $20 or more starting on June 24 for a limited time.