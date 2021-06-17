LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Authorities were holding a news conference Thursday afternoon to ask for the public’s help in locating a person of interest in connection with a newborn baby boy who was found abandoned in the trash can of a park restroom in Lynwood last week.
The baby boy was discovered at about 8 a.m. on June 11 at Yvonne Burke-John D. Ham Park in Lynwood, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported Wednesday.READ MORE: Tory Carlon, Firefighter Killed In Agua Dulce Fire Station Shooting, Remembered In Memorial Service At The Forum
So far, deputies have been unable to identify the child, believed to be Hispanic or African American, or his parents. The condition of the child was not confirmed.
Officials have released a sketch and surveillance photos of a person of interest who is wanted for questioning. She was seen pushing a pink baby stroller.READ MORE: Scattered Showers Fall On Parts Of Sweltering Southern California
The LASD news conference was scheduled for 1 p.m. Thursday in Whittier. It can be streamed here.
MORE NEWS: Cal ISO Issues Flex Alert For Thursday Due To Heat Wave
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact LACSD’s Special Victims Bureau’s toll free tip line at 877-710-5273. Anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or by going to LA Crime Stoppers website.