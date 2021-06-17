TWENTYNINE PALMS (CBSLA) — Explosives that disappeared from the Marine Corps base in Twentynine Palms have been recovered, military officials say.
Naval Criminal Investigative Service officials announced this week that they recovered the explosives that went missing in January. The military did not divulge where they were found, no arrests have been made, and no charges have been filed.
An investigation was launched in January after nearly 10 pounds of the composition C-4 used for training exercises, could not be accounted for.
The announcement comes the same week after the Associated Press published an investigative report finding that at least 1,900 U.S. military firearms were lost or stolen during the 2010, many of which have resurfaced in violent crimes.