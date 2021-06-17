SANTA CLARITA (CBSLA) — One person was killed and another was injured Thursday in a three-vehicle crash in Canyon Country.
Authorities said the crash happened just before 6 p.m. in the area of 17615 Soledad Canyon Road, near College of the Canyons, though it was not immediately known what led up to the crash.
One person, who's name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. A second person was taken to an area hospital in unknown condition. A third person declined transport, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said.
Soledad Canyon Road, between River Circle and Lost Canyon Road was closed due to the crash.
