LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — The City of Long Beach says they will soon begin enforcing a ban on flavored tobacco products, a move that the Los Angeles City Council is also considering.
The FDA announced plans in April to ban menthol cigarettes, and cigars in other flavors. But as e-cigarettes have risen in popularity, public health officials feared that sweet-tasting flavors are particularly appealing to young people. Long Beach city officials cited the Journal of the American Medical Association, which found 81% of youth who have ever used tobacco products started with a flavored product.
"The city is committed to protecting young people and promoting public health," Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia said in a statement. "These tobacco products have been directly linked to serious health concerns by doctors and health experts."
Long Beach’s ordinance prohibiting the sale and distribution of curtained flavored tobacco products went into effect on May 16. Enforcement of the ordinance will begin on Aug. 15 so retailers have time to be in compliance.
In Los Angeles, the City Council will consider asking the City Attorney to draft an ordinance that will prohibit flavored tobacco sales, with an exemption for "smokers lounges" and menthol tobacco sold at adult-only tobacco shops. The proposed ordinance would require all businesses that sell tobacco products to check IDs with scanners.
Such a ban on flavored tobacco may face more hurdles in Los Angeles, where City Attorney Mike Feuer has expressed opposition to any exemption in such an ordinance, even as the National Hookah Community Association is raising concerns that hookah lounges may not be exempt.