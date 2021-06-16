LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Going hiking? Well, there’s a form for that.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is asking hikers to fill out a form before they take a trek up the mountain.
The hikers are asked to then leave the form with someone in case of an emergency.
The information provided will help the Search and Rescue team if hikers get lost or injured.
It also allows hikers to provide a map of their hike.