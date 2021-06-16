LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – On Wednesday, the Los Angeles Department of Transportation announced that its been awarded four Outstanding Project Awards from the American Society of Civil Engineers Metropolitan LA branch, with two individual employees also receiving awards.

Many of the rewards, according to a press release by LADOT, recognized the department’s role in the city’s COVID-19 pandemic relief effort.

The four awards presented came for for LADOT’s preparedness project for COVID-19 pandemic response, the bikeways and trails improvement project for the 5th Street and 6th Street, the applied mapping technology project for LADOT’s GIS strategic plan and the big data pandemic travel behavior study project.

LADOT employee Brian Phan received an award for outstanding ASCE younger civil engineer award, while Joan Hsu received an award for outstanding civil engineer in community service.

“LADOT was on the ground moving our city forward when the world put on pause,” LADOT General Manager Seleta Reynolds said. “A majority of LADOT employees are frontline workers. Our field crews, traffic officers, engineers, and planners worked directly with LA communities to provide support and relief to our most vulnerable constituents. I’m proud to see their hard work recognized.”

Dan Mitchell, the department’s chief engineer, echoed the sentiment, saying the awards are shared by the entire LADOT family.

“I couldn’t be prouder of the work our teams accomplished to better understand travel behavior and keep our city moving safely during an unprecedented year,” He added.

All six awardees are being pushed forwarded to the next rounds of awards that consider projects and individuals in the entire state of California.