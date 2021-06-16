CHINO HILLS (CBSLA) — Authorities say they are investigating the drowning of a 2-year-old girl in the pool of a Chino Hills home.
Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies from the Chino Hills station was called to a home in the 15000 block of Rolling Ridge Drive at 6:30 a.m. Sunday, after 2-year-old Melanie Garcia died at Kaiser’s Ontario Medical Center. Melanie had been brought to the hospital by her parents who said they found her unresponsive in their home’s swimming pool, according to sheriff’s officials.READ MORE: Judge Rules Harvey Weinstein Can Be Extradited To Los Angeles To Face Sexual Assault Charges
Detectives with the Specialized Investigations Division went to the home to investigate the circumstances of Melanie’s death, and determined she woke up and went into the backyard, where her parents found her in the shallow end of their pool. During the investigation, detectives found evidence of marijuana cultivation and unregistered firearms. The sheriff’s marijuana enforcement team responded to the home to recover the marijuana, concentrated cannabis and firearms, according to officials.READ MORE: UC Schools Likely To Require Students, Staff To Be Vaccinated To Return In Fall
Authorities say neither of Melanie’s parents exhibited any signs of being under the influence. No arrests have been made, and sheriff’s officials say their final report will be forwarded to the Los Angeles County district attorney for review.MORE NEWS: Report: Clippers Star Kawhi Leonard May Miss Rest Of Jazz Playoff Series Due To Knee Injury
An investigation continues into Melanie’s death. Anyone with information can contact Detective Eric Ogaz of the homicide detail’s Specialized Investigative Division at (909) 387-3589.