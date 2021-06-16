THOUSAND OAKS (CBSLA) – A suspect was taken into custody in connection with a possible arson-sparked brush fire which erupted near the 101 Freeway in Thousand Oaks early Wednesday morning.
The fire was reported at 3:18 a.m. on the southbound side of the 101 Freeway near Rancho Road onramp, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.
Ventura County Fire Department crews responded and got the blaze under control. No structures were ever threatened. A male suspect was taken into custody on suspicion of arson, the sheriff's office told CBSLA.
He was not immediately identified.
Firefighters were expected to remain on scene to mop up and monitor for hot spots.