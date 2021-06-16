LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Face masks and social distancing will continue to be enforced in Los Angeles County courthouses, the presiding judge of the county’s court system announced.
Presiding Judge Eric C. Taylor said workplaces have to continue to comply with Cal/OSHA COVID-19 Prevention Emergency Temporary Standards.
"The court is carefully monitoring rapid developments and will continue to provide updates on any changes to workplace guidelines," he said. "Please be patient and continue to wear your masks and remain six feet apart in all court buildings. If you forget your mask when coming to the courthouse, one will be provided to you at the entrance."
People inside courthouses must also continue to practice social distancing and maintain at least six feet of distance from others.
