LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Although most COVID-19 restrictions were lifted Tuesday across California, face masks will still be required for people visiting three museums in Exposition Park.
Masks will still be required at the California African American Museum, California Science Center and Natural History Museum regardless of visitors' vaccination status.
Rules in California allow businesses and entertainment venues to decide if they want visitors to wear masks.
“The health and safety of our visitors and staff remains our number one priority,” according to a joint statement from the museums. “While Los Angeles is moving closer to community immunity, we cannot forget our vulnerable populations, including our youngest visitors — those 11 and under — who are not yet eligible to receive the vaccine.
"It is important to us not only to help keep our community safe, but to help ensure that parents feel safe bringing their children to our museums. For this reason, we join together in continuing to require all visitors ages 2 and up — vaccinated or not — wear masks at all times when indoors."
