LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The California Division of Occupational Safety and Health, or Cal/OSHA, is expected to meet Thursday for a highly anticipated update to rules for masks and distancing in the workplace.
The agency is expected to vote Thursday on a plan that would allow vaccinated workers to skip wearing a mask but requiring them from the unvaccinated.READ MORE: Family Continues Search For Keion Dade, Man Who Went Overboard Catalina Express Near Long Beach
Local leaders are anxiously waiting on the decision from Cal/OSHA to move forward with workplace expectations.READ MORE: LADOT Awarded For Outstanding Projects By American Society Of Civil Engineers Metropolitan LA Branch
“I’m not so worried about the actual guidance,” said Orange County CEO Frank Kim. “It’s really managing any (human resources) issues that could surface.”
Governor Gavin Newsom weighed in at an event Wednesday, saying he is ready to release an Executive Order depending on what the agency decides.MORE NEWS: OC District Attorney Releases Body Cam Footage Of Fatal Garden Grove Police Shooting
The new rules would most likely go into effect Friday, June 18, according to a government official.