MURRIETA (CBSLA) – A Temecula man, 48-year-old Aaron Thomas Isaac pleaded guilty Wednesday to false imprisonment after failing to prevent his wife from abusing their two young foster children and was immediately sentenced to 12 months probation.

Isaac admitted to the misdemeanor charge under a plea agreement with the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office. In exchange for his admission, prosecutors dropped four related felony counts.

Yoko Yessica Isaac, Thomas’s wife, pleaded guilty in April to torture and child abuse. The 45-year-old woman was sentenced to 11 years, four months in state prison. She was arrested in December 2019 after a 3-year-old girl in the couple’s care was taken to the hospital with injuries that authorities said were obviously inflicted.

Riverside Sheriff’s launched an investigation and discovered that Yoko Isaac had been verbally and physically abusing the 3-year-old and her 11-year-old brother at her home in the 40100 block of Holden Circle, police and prosecutors reported. The children, who have not been identified, were the only kids under the foster care of Thomas and Isaac. Both children were removed from the home and placed in the custody of county Department of Child Protective Services staff.

Aaron Isaac was arrested at later stages of the investigation. It was unclear how involved the 48-year-old, who served in the military and has no documented prior felony convictions, was in the abuse of the children.

Superior Court Judge Judith Clark certified the terms of his plea deal and imposed the sentence stipulated by the prosecution and defense. No jail time was included in the agreement. However, Isaac will have to pay victim restitution, in an amount to be determined by the Department of Probation.

