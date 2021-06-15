BURBANK (CBSLA) — Southwest Airlines flights at Hollywood Burbank Airport were suspended on Monday night due to nationwide network issues, the airport said in a tweet.

❗️Southwest Airlines has suspended all departures from Hollywood Burbank Airport due to <nationwide> network issues. Please check with the airline for updates. All other BUR airlines are operating as normal. — Hollywood Burbank ✈️ (@fly_BUR) June 15, 2021

It’s unclear what exactly sparked the nationwide network issues, but CBS News reports all Southwest Airlines flights across the country were grounded as a result.

As of 8:12 p.m., the issue was reportedly resolved and departing flights from Hollywood Burbank Airport were resuming, according to Hollywood Burbank Airport.

Southwest said the following in a statement:

“We are beginning to resume flight operations after our third-party weather data provider experienced intermittent performance issues earlier this evening preventing transmission of weather information that is required to safely operate our aircraft. While Southwest Teams and the vendor worked to restore connectivity, we implemented a ground stop to protect the Safety of our Crews and Customers. We appreciate our Customers’ patience as we work to get them to their destinations as quickly as possible. We ask that Customers use Southwest.com to check flight status or, if flying this evening, consult a Southwest Airlines Customer Service Agent for assistance with travel needs.”

The computer issues, which caused widespread flight delays, continued for a second consecutive day on Tuesday.

“We are in the process of resuming normal operations after a system issue this afternoon that created flight disruptions throughout our network,” Southwest Airlines posted on Twitter shortly before 1 p.m. “We know many customers still require assistance and are working to address those concerns as quickly as possible.”

Within Southern California, Southwest Airlines operates in Burbank, Long Beach, Los Angeles, Orange County, Ontario, Palm Springs, San Diego and Santa Barbara.

About two dozen flights were delayed at John Wayne Airport on Tuesday, and there were about 26 delayed arrivals and 13 departures.

There were also expected impacts on other airline operations at the airport, officials said.

As this was occurring, Delta Airlines also had some issues impacting customers’ ability to purchase plane tickets. The airline said in a statement that travelers are still able to check-in for flights.