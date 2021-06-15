WOODLAND HILLS (CBSLA) — Triple-digit temperatures were bearing down on the Southland on Tuesday, increasing the risk for heat-related illnesses and wildfires.
The scorching hot temperatures reached 106 degrees in Woodland Hills and held steady in the 90s and low 100s in other areas.
While outdoor dining is typically a popular option, many customers avoided dining on patios in search of air conditioning instead.
A multiagency brush exercise took place Tuesday morning as firefighters searched out the heat to ensure equipment and operations are working properly.
“It’s an opportunity to all come together to make sure that our air communications for helicopter water drops are good,” said one firefighter.
Fire officials lit small fires and made water drops as part of their preparation, and they said they want residents to do their part too.
Fire officials lit small fires and made water drops as part of their preparation, and they said they want residents to do their part too.

People are encouraged to clear five feet around their home to give firefighters a chance to save it.
It’s important to remember the sun can be more than just uncomfortable; it can be dangerous. Stay hydrated, find the shade whenever you can, bring pets inside, and check on your young and elderly neighbors.