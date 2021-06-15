CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
IRWINDALE (CBSLA) — A brush fire erupted Tuesday in the Santa Fe Dam area of Irwindale amid triple-digit temperatures.

According to Los Angeles County Fire Department, the fire was reported around 5:02 p.m. near a homeless encampment.

As of 5:49 p.m., the fire was reported to have burned 10 acres.

Views from SKY2 showed a large plume of smoke in the area.

Water-dropping helicopters were on scene to attack the flames from the air.

The fire was burning in thick brush but no structures were immediately threatened

No evacuations were ordered and no injuries were reported.