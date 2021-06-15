LA CAÑADA FLINTRIDGE (CBSLA) — A La Cañada Flintridge father’s journey of love and loss has been given the Hollywood treatment, and will be released this Friday as the film “Fatherhood,” starring Kevin Hart.
The new Netflix film "Fatherhood" is based on the bestselling book "Two Kisses for Maddy," written by local father Matt Logelin.
Logelin found himself experiencing both birth and death in the span of a day when his high school sweetheart, Liz, died of a blood clot 27 hours after giving birth to their daughter, Maddy.
“She was my best friend, and suddenly she wasn’t there,” Logelin said.
Logelin found solace in describing his grief with a blog that eventually turned into the book released in 2011. It eventually became a New York Times bestseller.
“I didn’t think anybody would read it outside of my friends and family,” he said. “For it to end up on the New York Times bestseller list was a shock and now, 10 years later for it to be a movie, it’s beyond anything I imagined or hoped for.”
Logelin says he has been able to watch the finished film with his daughter and his new wife, Lizzie, with whom he has two more daughters – a little girl named Berdie, and another girl who will arrive in October.
"Watching that movie was incredibly difficult for me," he said. "I watched it with Maddy and Lizzie, and none of us could stop crying. It's difficult to watch your paint reenacted and 13 years later it's not any easier."
“Fatherhood” streams on Netflix this Friday.