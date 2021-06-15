ANAHEIM (CBSLA) — Disneyland opened Tuesday with fewer restrictions including dropping their mask and social distancing requirements.

The theme park announced that beginning on Tuesday, guests who are fully vaccinated will no longer need to wear masks, both indoors and outdoors.

Social distancing and masks may have gone away for the most part, but the real bonus guests said, was the lack of crowds.

“Crowd wise it doesn’t feel like a summer day, it feels like a spring day,” said visitor Nahara Zazueta.

“Main Street was like empty when we were leaving right now to get lunch,” said Lili Zazueta.

It remains a secret just how many visitors are allowed inside of the park, but with Tuesday’s reopening of California, capacity limits have disappeared.

Disneyland still has its reservation system in place which is keeping attendance down according to that inside.

“It feels much less crowded today,” said another visitor. “Staff members are all wearing masks, some guests are wearing masks, some guests are not.”

The Givant family from Sacramento shared lots of videos of their experience.

“We’re super excited just because of the heat to not wear masks, to be able to drink our water in line, that was huge yesterday because it was so hot,” said Linda Givant.

“I feel a lot more comfortable having been vaccinated and I’m excited to be in the park,” said Phil Givant.

Disney guest Adam Krell appreciates that the employees are wearing masks. He’s keeping his on.

“It’s a common courtesy,” Krell said. “Not everyone can see that you’re vaccinated. All of us have been vaccinated, just to make people around us feel more at ease.”

Another change, welcomed by overheated guests as Anaheim hit 90 degrees, is the return of lines indoors.

“When it’s hot and you’re wearing a mask..it’s a lot better,” said Mia Zazueta.

But there is something Disney fans hope will improve.

“There’s like long lines for a lot of the food but the lines for the rides are really fast,” Bella Zazueta said.

Tuesday also marked the first day out-of-state residents were welcome at the park. Since Disneyland reopened in April, only in-state guests have been allowed to purchase tickets.

Disneyland Park and California Adventure Park closed in mid-March of 2020 when the coronavirus pandemic took hold. They were shuttered for more than 400 days until reopening on April 30.