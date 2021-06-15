LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Organizers say they want L.A. City Councilman Mike Bonin out of office due in part to his response to the homelessness crisis in Venice, which is part of the 11th District that he represents.

Bonin getting served with the notice of intent to recall was the first step toward a possible special election to remove him from office amid growing frustration and anger over the homelessness crisis.

According to critics, the councilman’s handling of the crisis in his westside district is just one of several concerns, including not keeping campaign promises.

“I would say that homelessness is part of it,” said recall organizer XX. “Every single thing that he can do wrong, he’s done wrong I feel like.”

Bonin said the recall effort is part of an attack on progressive politicians in the community.

He released a statement, saying in part:

“This is an extravagant waste of taxpayer money and a thinly disguised attempt to derail my efforts to provide real solutions to our homelessness crisis… I will not be deterred in my efforts to tackle our toughest problems and will keep pushing for the big and progressive change that L.A. needs and deserves.”

If the recall organizers’ paperwork passes through the city, it would give them 120 days probably from July to collect 27,000 signatures.

The vote for this would come about a month before the election for Bonin, who is running for his third term.

A $5 million proposal Bonin brought forward to address homelessness was moved out of the committee Thursday and will head to the finance committee on Monday, where it is expected to pass.

Bonin is one of several people being targeted for removal from office as L.A. City Councilmember Nithya Raman also is the subject of a recall effort.