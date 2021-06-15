CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
Filed Under:california, KCAL 9, Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Californians just wanna have fun!

Amy Paffrath plays with nearly 2-year-old daughter Ember Seeley and father Drew Seeley as they build sand castles at Playa Del Rey Beach Friday morning. The family from Echo Park is spending time at the beach waiting for Mom to arrive at LAX. We take any chance we can get to go to the beach. We can have a vacation any time we want because we live here, Amy said. People are heading to the beach as temps are starting to climb Friday morning and hot weather is headed to the Southwest corner of the Nation for the coming week. Play Del Rey on Friday, June 11, 2021 in Los Angeles, CA. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images).

The Golden State has been ranked the most fun state in the nation by WalletHub, which took a look at all 50 states in two key categories – entertainment and recreation, and nightlife.

California ranked No. 1, thanks in part to its many entertainment and recreation choices, including the sheer number of attractions, the vast variety available, and the excellent weather. The state’s number of restaurants, miles of shoreline, and spending on public parks and recreation also helped give California an edge.

The West Coast’s biggest state was also given points for its large number of nightlife options, the cost of a movie, and average price of beer and wine.

Florida and Nevada followed in second and third place for fun, respectively. According to the WalletHub ranking, West Virginia was the least fun state to visit in the nation.