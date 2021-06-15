LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Californians just wanna have fun!
The Golden State has been ranked the most fun state in the nation by WalletHub, which took a look at all 50 states in two key categories – entertainment and recreation, and nightlife.
California ranked No. 1, thanks in part to its many entertainment and recreation choices, including the sheer number of attractions, the vast variety available, and the excellent weather. The state's number of restaurants, miles of shoreline, and spending on public parks and recreation also helped give California an edge.
The West Coast's biggest state was also given points for its large number of nightlife options, the cost of a movie, and average price of beer and wine.
Florida and Nevada followed in second and third place for fun, respectively. According to the WalletHub ranking, West Virginia was the least fun state to visit in the nation.