LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Californians will soon be able to carry a digital copy of their coronavirus vaccination card.
Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Monday that the state is working on a digital version of the paper vaccination card Californians are provided when they received their vaccinations. He said more details will be released later this week.
He emphasized that the card will not serve as a so-called vaccination passport.
“We’ll be doing something that provides you the opportunity — and we’ll announce this later this week — to have an electronic version of your paper version of your vaccinations, not a passport, not a requirement, it’s just the ability now to have an electronic version of that paper version,” Newsom said in a news conference Monday. “You’ll hear more about that in the next couple of days.”
On Tuesday, California officially ended the stay-at-home order which had been in effect since March of 2020 and lifted the vast majority of its masking restrictions. It also ended social distancing requirements and scrapped all capacity restrictions.
RELATED: Worker Accused Of Stealing Vaccine Cards From COVID Vaccine Supersite At Pomona Fairplex
Under the new guidelines, fully vaccinated people do not have to wear masks indoors, except in certain settings, such as on public transportation, in healthcare facilities, in airports and in schools.
However, unvaccinated people must continue to wear them in retail stores, restaurants, theaters, movie theaters, family entertainment centers and government offices.
Businesses can enforce the mask-wearing rules by either using an honor system, requiring vaccine verification or by requiring all patrons to wear a mask, regardless of vaccination status.