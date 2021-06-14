GLENDORA (CBSLA) – The body of a woman was found Monday morning on the right shoulder of the 210 Freeway in Glendora and the California Highway Patrol was investigating.
The discovery was made just before 1 a.m. on the westbound Foothill Freeway at Sunflower Avenue, said California Highway Patrol Officer Patrick Kimball.
It appeared she may have been shot, Kimball said. She was pronounced dead at the scene at 1:12 a.m.
The CHP issued a SigAlert, shutting down lanes 3 and 4 of the Foothill Freeway at Sunflower Avenue and the on-ramp for the investigation. The lanes were reopened at 3:54 a.m.
