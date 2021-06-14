LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — As California plans to hand out $1.5 million in prize money Tuesday to 10 vaccinated residents, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Monday the vaccine incentives would continue with a giveaway of six vacation packages.
Anyone in the state who is at least partially vaccinated will be eligible for the prizes in July 1 drawing.
The prizes include trips to Anaheim, Los Angeles, San Diego, San Francisco and Rancho Mirage for up to four people.
Newsom said the venues participating in the giveaway donated their services and the state "is going to provide an additional $2,000 for travel, so your travel is covered."
The available trips up for grabs are:
- A trip to Anaheim, with two-night stays at three different resorts, two-day park-hopper tickets to the Disneyland Resort, dinner at the Anaheim White House and a $500 gift certificate to South Coast Plaza;
- a stay at the JW Marriott Los Angeles L.A. Live, with two floor seats to a Lakers game, four tickets to Universal Studios Hollywood and visits to The Broad, the California Science Center and the Natural History Museum;
- a two-night stay at the Ritz-Carlton Rancho Mirage, an 80-minute spa treatment for two and daily breakfast for two at State Fare Bar & Kitchen;
- a San Diego Beach Dream Vacation, featuring a five-night stay at Catamaran Resort Hotel, surf lessons, a series of dining gift certificates and tickets to the Padres, San Diego Zoo, SeaWorld San Diego and Legoland;
- a San Diego Downtown Dream Vacation, with a five-night stay at Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina, four tickets to the San Diego Symphony, dining certificates, passes to the U.S.S. Midway Museum, a harbor tour, Padres tickets and visits to the San Diego Zoo Safari Park and SeaWorld;
- a five-night stay at the Hotel Nikko San Francisco, four San Francisco City Passes providing tickets to various attractions, dining packages at four luxury eateries such as Jaranita and Wilder, and four tickets to a Giants baseball game.
The giveaway is a continuation of the state's "Vax for the Win" incentive program. According to Newsom, as of Monday, 72% of state residents had received at least one dose of vaccine.
