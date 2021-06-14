NORWALK (CBSLA) – A suspect was arrested in Norwalk following a pursuit and standoff early Monday morning that made its way into Orange County.
The chase began around 2:20 a.m. when Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies attempted to pull over the suspect for reckless driving in Norwalk.
The suspect refused to stop and a chase ensued. It wound its way south into Orange County, with the suspect traversing the 5 and 91 freeways. California Highway Patrol officers were called in as well.
The suspect eventually made his way back up to Norwalk, where he stopped in the area of Devlin Avenue and Lindale Street.
The suspect refused to surrender, prompting CHP officers to draw their guns. He was eventually taken into custody sometime before 4 a.m.
His name and the charges he faces were not confirmed. It’s unclear if the car was stolen.