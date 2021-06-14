LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A major heat wave will descend on Los Angeles and the rest of the Southland beginning early Tuesday and stay in place throughout most of the week.

Triple-digit temperatures are likely, with the National Weather Service issuing excessive heat heat watch that will take effect at 10 a.m. Tuesday and stay in place through 7 p.m. Wednesday for downtown L.A., Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood, and Long Beach. Temperatures will hover in the 90s, and could reach triple-digits.

An excessive heat warning is in effect for the Antelope Valley, which includes Palmdale and Lancaster, from 10 a.m. Tuesday to 9 p.m. Friday.

Highs could hit 112 degrees in those areas.

An excessive heat warning will also be in place for much of the Inland Empire through Saturday.

“With the significant warmup we’re dealing with, 10 to 20 degrees above average for the next few days, our peak heat will be Tuesday and Wednesday,” CBS2 Meteorologist Amber Lee said. “And during this time we have all the elements in place that if a fire were to start, it would spread very fast.”

Temperatures won’t dip down until Saturday, Lee said. The first official day of summer is Sunday, June 20.

The California Independent System Operator (Cal ISO) — the independent, nonprofit agency which oversees the state’s power grid – issued a statement Friday saying it was monitoring the situation. No flex alert had been issued as of Monday morning.

“Although no outages or other power disruptions are anticipated right now, triple-digit heat is forecast to start spreading across California and the southwest Tuesday, June 15 through Friday, June 18, and the ISO could take a number of actions to reduce demand and access additional energy,” the agency said in a statement.

Flex alerts are issued when temperatures are expected to be so high that they prompt a subsequent increase in energy use that could potentially stress the power grid, causing outages or forcing rolling blackouts.

Cal ISO has, however, issued a Restricted Maintenance Operation from noon Tuesday through Friday.

“The RMO cautions market participants that all available resources are needed, and to defer scheduled maintenance on generators or transmission lines, if possible.” Cal ISO said.