LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Residents and business owners are growing frustrated and worried about the rash of homeless encampment fires that have been breaking out across the Southland.
The Los Angeles Fire Department told CBS Los Angeles that every day crews are responding to dozens of fires they say are caused by people experiencing homelessness.
Both property and livelihoods are being impacted by the destruction caused by the fires.
One business owner found his downtown property on fire one day, causing him more than $100,000 in merchandise.
“It’s so sad,” Yohan Han said. “I can’t even explain my words but I want everybody to see what’s happening in this city. This is the reality of what’s going on.”
It's important to note that many people experiencing homelessness do not have access to cellphones so if a fire does break out, they may not have a way to contact authorities.
City officials say their hands are tied and that they’re unable to remove the unhoused population without finding temporary or permanent housing.