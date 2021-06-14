LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The City of Los Angeles Department of Recreation and Parks will be providing free lunch for children up to 18 years old from June 14 to August 9.
This summer, free "Grab-and-Go" walk-up style meals will be provided for pick-up at selected L.A. City Parks sites.
The goal of the Summer Food Service Program is to ensure children receive at least one nutritious and balanced meal when school is not in session.
"We are incredibly thankful for the Summer Food Service Program, which provides reliable and nutritious meals throughout the summer months, said Mike Shull, General Manager, Department of Recreation and Parks. "We encourage children and teens to take advantage of this opportunity".
The lunch menu will offer a variety of healthy food options such as fresh deli sandwiches, salads, and a serving of fresh fruit or vegetables and milk.
Recipients must wear a mask and stand six feet apart in line in order to receive a lunch.
The lunch program is funded by the United States Department of Agriculture and is administered by the California Department of Education.
To find participating park locations, visit www.laparks.org/foodprogram or call 818-346-2700.