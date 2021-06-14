ANAHEIM (CBSLA) — A 26-year-old man is accused of molesting three teen boys in an afterschool program in Anaheim.
Justin Dean Evans is charged with four counts of lewd acts on a minor younger than 14 and one count each of committing a forcible lewd act on a child and an attempted lewd act on a child younger than 14 years old.
Evans worked in an after-school program for the Goals charter school in Anaheim.
He allegedly sexually assaulted the boys he met there in 2018 and 2019, when they were about 13 years old, according to Anaheim police Sgt. Shane Carringer.
Evans is being held on $1 million bail and is scheduled to be arraigned June 30 in the jail courtroom in Santa Ana.
