MONTCLAIR (CBSLA) — The FBI was investigating Monday after a vehicle exploded in Montclair causing a power outage in the area.
At approximately 12:08 am, the Montclair Police Department received several reports of an explosion in the 4500 block of Kingsley Street.
Following the explosion, residents lost power momentarily and believed it was from a transformer explosion.
When officers arrived, they located a parked unoccupied vehicle with extensive interior and exterior damage from an explosion.
The cause and source of the explosion were not immediately known and there were no suspect leads or motive as of Monday afternoon.
There were no injuries reported or damage caused to any surrounding structures or vehicles.
The Ontario Bomb Squad responded to the scene and notified the FBI. The FBI was assisting the Montclair Police Department with the investigation.
The Montclair Police Department is asking for anyone with information regarding the explosion to contact the Montclair Police Department Dispatch Center at 909-621-4771.