OJAI (CBSLA) — Crews are working to contain a brush fire dubbed the Casitas Fire that was burning near Ojai Monday.
As of 5 p.m., the fire had burned about 20 to 30 acres and was burning in light to medium brush.
Fire crews had requested two large air tankers to assist in dousing the flames.
Views from SKY2 showed a large plume of smoke covering the area.
No structures were immediately threatened but the Ventura County Fire Department said there are sporadic homes with livestock in the area and crews performing structure defense.