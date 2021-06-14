OJAI (CBSLA) — Crews were working to contain a brush fire dubbed the Casitas Fire that was burning near Ojai Monday.
All evacuations and road closures that were put into place due to the Casitas fire have since been lifted.
The Ventura County Fire Department was on scene north of Lake Casitas North off Santa Ana Road.
As of 5 p.m., the fire had burned about 30 acres and was burning in light to medium brush.
By 5:51 p.m., aerial resources overhead fire have mapped the acreage to over 150 acres and as of 9:30 p.m., it was holding at 188 acres.
Fire crews had requested two large air tankers to assist in dousing the flames.
Views from SKY2 showed a large plume of smoke covering the area.
No structures were immediately threatened but the Ventura County Fire Department said there are sporadic homes with livestock in the area and crews performing structure defense.
An evacuation order was in effect for the Santa Ana Creek and Cooper Canyon area north of Casitas Pass and Baldwin Road, west of Ranch Road.
State Route 150 was closed at the Ventura County/Santa Barbara County line except for local residents who could enter with proper identification.