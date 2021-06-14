ORANGE (CBSLA) – A 6-year-old boy who was killed during a freeway road rage shooting last month will get a special plaque in his honor at the Orange County Zoo.
The plaque, when its complete, will be placed in the zoo’s new Large Mammal Exhibit, which is still under construction, Orange County Supervisor Don Wagner said in a news release last week.READ MORE: 2 Homes Destroyed In Flats Fire, Evacuations Still In Place For Pinyon Crest
A briefing to announce the dedication plans will be held at the zoo Monday morning. Aiden loved to visit parks with his parents, his family told CBSLA.
On the morning of May 21, Aiden was in a booster seat in the back of his mother’s Chevrolet Sonic, on his way to kindergarten in Yorba Linda, when the shooting incident occurred on the northbound 55 Freeway in the city of Orange.READ MORE: Southland Braces For Triple-Digit Temperatures
Joanna Cloonan, Aiden’s mother, was involved in a road rage incident with the occupants of a white Volkswagen station wagon over a perceived unsafe lane change, according to California Highway Patrol.
The suspects, 24-year-old Marcus Anthony Eriz and his girlfriend, 23-year-old Wynne Lee, were arrested outside their Costa Mesa apartment on June 6. Investigators believe Lee was driving the car that was involved in the road rage incident, while Eriz was in the front passenger seat and committed the shooting itself.
Eriz has been charged with murder, while Lee has been charged with being an accessory after the fact.MORE NEWS: At Least One Hurt When Car Slams Into Light Pole In Sylmar
The small 8-acre Orange County Zoo is located within Irvine Regional Park in the city of Orange.