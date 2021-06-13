LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Actor Ned Beatty reportedly died Sunday at his home. He was 83.
A Kentucky native, he garnered praise for his unforgettable role as Bobby in the 1972 film “Deliverance,” starring alongside Burt Reynolds and Jon Voight. Three years later, Beatty played a southern lawyer named Delbert Reese in the Robert Altman directed film “Nashville,” and followed that film up with “All The President’s Men,” where he portrayed the character of Dardis.READ MORE: 150-Acre Flats Fire Spurs Mandatory Evacuation Of Pinyon Crest
Beatty also appeared on iconic television shows like “The Waltons,” “White Lightening,” “Gunsmoke” and “M*A*S*H.”READ MORE: High Heat Expected To Grip Southern California This Week
Throughout his career, Beatty received award nominations from the Academy Awards, Golden Globes and the Emmys. In 2004, he received the Drama Desk Award for outstanding feature actor in the Tennessee Williams’ “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof.”MORE NEWS: Man In Wheelchair Fatality Struck In Long Beach By Alleged Drunken Driver