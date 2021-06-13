LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — Authorities say a pedestrian in a wheelchair died Saturday night after being fatally struck by a driver in Long Beach.
The crash unfolded before 11:20 p.m. at the intersection of Stearns Street and Radnor Avenue. It was there that authorities say the victim died at the scene after being struck by a 2016 Honda Civic.READ MORE: 150-Acre Flats Fire Spurs Mandatory Evacuation Of Pinyon Crest
The Honda, police said, was traveling westbound on Stearns Street as the pedestrian was crossing southbound in an unmarked crosswalk while pushing a shopping cart.READ MORE: High Heat Expected To Grip Southern California This Week
The driver accused in the crash was identified as Joseph Maez, 26, of Long Beach. Maez has been arrested and booked on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated. He was being held on $100,000 bail.MORE NEWS: Range Fire: Firefighters Stop Forward Progress Of Small Brush Fire In Sylmar
Anyone with information was asked to contact Dets. Shawn Loughlin or Kelsey Myers at (562) 570-7355.